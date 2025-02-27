KP lifts weekly meat ban for Ramadan

The (KP) government has abolished the weekly “meat-free” days for the holy month of Ramazan, allowing meat sales throughout the week.

According to a notification issued by the KP Food Department, the restriction on meat sales and animal slaughter during Ramazan has been lifted.

Pakistan has long observed a ban on commercial meat sales and animal slaughter on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to protect livestock populations and maintain production balance. However, this restriction will not apply during the holy month.