Lahore Region Blues make history, storm into National U-15 and U-17 finals

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) etched its name in history as both Lahore Region Blues U-15 and U-17 teams stormed into the finals of the National U-15 and U-17 Cup 2024-25. This remarkable feat marks a golden chapter in Lahore’s cricketing journey, with both teams set to compete for national glory on February 28. The U-17 final will be staged at Multan Stadium, where Lahore Region Blues will face Karachi Region Whites, while the U-15 final will take place at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, featuring a high-stakes clash between Lahore Region Blues and Rawalpindi Region. In the decisive Super Three Round match, Lahore Region Blues U-15 showcased a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive 92-run victory over Rawalpindi Region at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur. Batting first, Lahore Blues posted a formidable 241 runs in 39.3 overs, powered by a sensational 80-run knock from Mahad Ali, while Faizan Rasool (52) and Azan Ali (46) provided crucial contributions. M Yasin (3-36) and Azan Ahmed (3-43) were the standout bowlers for Rawalpindi, restricting Lahore’s batting charge. Chasing 242, Rawalpindi Region faltered under relentless pressure and was dismissed for 149 in 39.1 overs. Despite a resilient 43-run innings from Sufyan Siraj and 29 from Ayan Abubakar, they struggled against Lahore’s disciplined bowling attack. Muzammil Khan (3-23) and Muhammad Ihsan (3-38) spearheaded the bowling effort, dismantling Rawalpindi’s batting lineup. Mahad Ali and Faizan Rasool were jointly declared players of the match for their exceptional performances. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed extended heartfelt congratulations to both Lahore Region Blues U-15 and U-17 teams for their remarkable journey to the national finals. He lauded the efforts of the players, management, and support staff, emphasizing their dedication and perseverance.

He also acknowledged the club cricket community of Lahore Region for their role in nurturing young talent and contributing to this historic success. With Lahore Region Blues aiming for a double title triumph, all eyes are set on the grand finals, where the young stars will battle for ultimate supremacy.