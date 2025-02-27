Thursday, February 27, 2025
Land worth Rs 6.3m recovered

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  In a significant development toward the prompt resolution of public grievances, the Punjab Ombudsman’s directives led to the recovery of 15 marlas of land, valued at over 6.3 million rupees, from illegal occupation. According to details, a citizen filed a complaint with the Punjab Ombudsman’s office, highlighting an illegal land occupation and requesting its retrieval. Acting swiftly, the Ombudsman instructed the relevant provincial authorities to take necessary legal action. Complying with these directives, the authorities carried out the legal proceedings, successfully reclaiming the land from encroachers. Based on market valuation, the total worth of the recovered land exceeds 6.3 million rupees. The complainant expressed profound gratitude to the Punjab Ombudsman for ensuring timely justice and immediate relief, commending the Ombudsman’s efforts in addressing public grievances effectively.

