Legal migration channels a must to control irregular migration: Experts

ISLAMABAD - With growing concerns over irregular migration and human smuggling, experts at a high-level dialogue here underscored the need for structured and legal migration channels so that the root cause of irregular migration might be addressed.

The dialogue on ‘Safe Migration Pathways for Aspiring Pakistani Migrants’ was organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Philipp Oliver Gross, the Deputy Head of European Union delegation, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to structured migration partnerships with Pakistan, said that migration, when managed properly, benefits both migrants and host countries.

Acknowledging the challenge of skills mismatch, he said while Europe has labour shortages, most Pakistani migrants do not meet the required skill levels. He further said the EU’s Talent Partnership Programme aims to align Pakistani workforce training with European market demands. He said the EU has allocated €20 million (2021-2027) to support vocational training, migration governance, and reintegration programmes.

Dr Arshad Mahmood, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, said that while migration is a key economic driver, policies must balance economic benefits with social impact. He emphasised that Pakistan’s remittances have reached $35 billion, yet there is a significant untapped potential to increase foreign earnings through structured migration policies. A comprehensive National Migration Policy is under review and will soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval, he said, adding that key initiatives include the EU-Pakistan Talent Partnership, which is creating structured pathways for skilled workers in IT, healthcare, and construction, alongside collaborations with Germany, Finland, and Estonia for vocational training programmes in hospitality, caregiving, and technical trades. He also announced that Pakistan is developing a cloud-based digital platform to match workers with verified international employers and is offering uncollateralized migration loans through debit cards, enabling safer financial planning for legal migration.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, the Executive Director of SDPIs, emphasized the need for collaboration among policymakers, civil society, and international agencies to create a migration framework that prioritizes security, economic development, and human dignity. By establishing structured legal migration channels, promoting skill development, and enhancing governance, Pakistan can maximize the benefits of labour mobility while mitigating the risks of irregular migration.

Muhammad Tayyab, Director-General, Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s migration trends, highlighting the growing demand for skilled labour internationally. He acknowledged that nearly 58-59% of Pakistani migrants are unskilled, leading to a significant mismatch between aspirations and global job market needs. To address this, he stressed the need for a “Skill Emergency,” urging closer collaboration between the government and training institutions such as NAVTTC and TEVTA to equip Pakistani workers with globally relevant skills. Under recent policy reforms, he said, 600 licences of overseas employment promoters (OEPs) have been cancelled, with over 30 more suspended for violations, while over 500 complaints against illegal agents have been forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency, resulting in Rs150 million in recoveries. Additionally, the Bureau is modernizing migration processes by digitizing recruitment channels to reduce reliance on intermediaries and ensure greater transparency in labour migration.

The Bureau also highlighted that migration contributes $32 billion annually to Pakistan’s economy, with over 1 million Pakistanis migrating each year.

Dr Kashif Majeed Salik, Research Fellow at SDPI, highlighted the issue in the backdrop of recent migrant tragedies, including the January 2025 sinking near Mauritania following similar incidents in Greece and the Mediterranean in previous years. He said despite migration to the Gulf countries remains largely regular, but costly, irregular migration to Europe persists due to lower financial barriers, but higher risks.

Dr G M Arif, a migration and development expert, highlighted that many migrants willingly undertake dangerous journeys despite being aware of the risks. He elaborated upon the importance of enhancing oversight of migration intermediaries to prevent fraud and deception and suggested learning from successful migration models such as the Philippines, where district-level engagement ensures better regulation.

Ms Raana Rahim, Senior Advisor at International Centre for Migration Policy Development, highlighted the critical role of awareness campaigns in ensuring safe migration decisions. She highlighted the success of Migration Resource Centres (MRCs) in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, which actively educate potential migrants about legal pathways and the risks of irregular migration routes. She said that many irregular migrants are young males with low education levels, often influenced by family and peers in their search for a better lifestyle.

Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, a former senior officer at the Federal Investigation Agency, explained how smugglers exploit legal loopholes and shift transit routes, particularly via Iran, Turkey, and Libya, as stricter border controls reduce direct access to Europe. Human smugglers, he said, exploit religious visa loopholes where migrants are sent to Iran, Iraq, or Saudi Arabia as religious pilgrims before illegally transitioning to Europe. Pakistan’s crackdown on human smuggling has intensified, leading to the suspension of some FIA officials for negligence. He emphasized the need for specialized immigration courts.