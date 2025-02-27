Thursday, February 27, 2025
MQM-P to release white paper on Sindh govt's performance

Web Desk
1:39 PM | February 27, 2025
National

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Thursday its plan to release a white paper on the Sindh government’s performance after Ramadan.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar criticized the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for allegedly refusing to take responsibility for 25 towns in the city. He also accused KMC of failing to clear overdue payments of retired municipal employees, stating that around Rs 15 billion in arrears remain unpaid in Karachi, while Hyderabad’s municipal employees are owed Rs 5 billion.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab recently declared that KMC would no longer collect parking fees at designated locations. He asserted that the corporation is now financially stable, with over Rs 2 billion in its accounts and additional funds expected. He clarified that KMC no longer requires the Rs 40-50 million previously generated from parking fees and warned of legal action against unauthorized collections in its name.

He further announced that parking fees will be abolished on 46 of the 106 main roads under KMC’s jurisdiction but will continue in 25 towns and 6 cantonment board areas.

