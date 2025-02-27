NA body displeased over PIA CEO absence

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) from its meeting.

The committee which met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Muhammad Afzal, MNA, termed the absence of the airline’s chief unacceptable and warned that such negligence would not be tolerated in future while directing the CEO to ensure his presence at the next meeting.

The committee also offered Fatiha for the late Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur, a former MNA and member of the committee.

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, while presenting his privilege motion against PIA officials, expressed strong resentment over the airline chief’s absence. He criticised the disregard for parliamentary oversight and urged the committee to take strict action while stressing that such negligence should not be ignored.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed a privilege motion by MNA Sabheen Ghouri over alleged misconduct against her. It directed the deputy inspector general of Islamabad police to produce all officials involved before the committee by stressing accountability for the incident.

The committee reviewed amendments proposed by MNA Aliya Kamran to Rule 208 (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. It decided to seek the Ministry of Law and Justice’s opinion on the changes. Separately, it deferred a privilege motion by MNA Fateh Ullah Khan due to his absence.

The meeting was attended by committee chairman Muhammad Afzal, movers Abdul Qadir Patel, Aliya Kamran, and Sabheen Ghouri, along with senior officials from the ministries of parliamentary affairs, law and justice, and housing and works, as well as representatives from LESCO, Islamabad police, and Punjab police. Other attendees included MNAs Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Bachani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Shagufta Jumani, Ali Khan Jadoon, Aniqa Mehdi, and Ghulam Muhammad. Waseem Qadir and Khawaja Izharul Hassan joined via Zoom.