NA body okays PSDP allocation for Ministry of Industries for FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee has approved Public Development Sector Programme (PSDP) allocation for Ministry of Industries and Production for financial year 2025-26. The Standing Committee on Industries and Production convened Wednesday under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin, MNA in SDGs Conference Hall, Parliament House, Islamabad. The Standing Committee, in its meeting, undertook a comprehensive review and scrutiny of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26 concerning the Ministry of Industries and Production.

After detailed deliberations, the Standing Committee approved/endorsed budgetary proposal for all ongoing projects under the ministry. The Committee acknowledged the significance of these projects in addressing critical industries-related challenges and ensuring sustainable development. However, while endorsing the newly proposed development projects, the Committee excluded six (6) projects due to concerns regarding their feasibility. Consequently, it directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to obtain vetting from the Planning Division before further consideration. This measure aims to ensure that the proposed initiatives align with national priorities and adhere to financial and technical feasibility standards.

The Standing Committee reaffirmed its commitment to fostering industrial growth and advancing internationally recognized technical training programs while ensuring transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds. The MNAs namely Shahid Usman, Riaz Ul Haq, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, and minister concerned Rana Tanveer Hussain besides the Secretary M/o Industries & Production and other senior officials of the ministry and its attached departments attended the meeting.