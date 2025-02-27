NEPRA imposes Rs10 million fine on NTDC for safety violations

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for failing to follow safety protocols during maintenance work.

According to NEPRA, the violations led to accidents due to NTDC’s failure to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for worker safety. The regulatory authority has directed NTDC to conduct an internal inquiry into the incidents and submit a detailed report. Additionally, NTDC has been ordered to compensate the affected employees and their families and pay the fine within three months.

NEPRA emphasized that the accidents were a direct result of NTDC’s non-compliance with the NEPRA Act, which mandates strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent workplace hazards.

In a similar action, NEPRA earlier fined the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) Rs10 million for failing to ensure proper earthing and grounding of its poles and structures. QESCO was unable to provide a satisfactory response to the show cause notice issued by NEPRA regarding its failure to meet essential safety requirements. The company has been directed to deposit the fine within 15 days.

NEPRA has reiterated its commitment to enforcing safety standards across the power sector, warning that non-compliance with regulations will lead to strict penalties.