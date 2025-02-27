Night shift workers may reduce cancer risk with melatonin

Night shift workers are at a higher risk of cancer due to disrupted sleep patterns that can damage DNA, but a new study published on Monday suggests melatonin supplements might help mitigate this risk.

Researchers found that night shift workers who took melatonin experienced a significant increase in a urinary biomarker indicating improved DNA repair.

Led by Dr. Parveen Bhatti of the BC Cancer Research Institute in Vancouver, the study published in the Occupational & Environmental Medicine journal involved 40 participants. Half of the workers took a daily 3-milligram melatonin pill before sleep for four weeks, while the other half received a placebo.

The study highlighted that night shift workers generally have lower melatonin levels because the hormone, which helps regulate sleep-wake cycles, is produced in response to sunlight. This deficiency can impair the body's ability to repair DNA damage, contributing to a higher cancer risk.

By analyzing urine samples from participants at the beginning and end of the trial, researchers measured levels of 8-OH-dG, a marker associated with DNA repair. Results showed an 80% increase in 8-OH-dG levels among those taking melatonin, suggesting enhanced DNA repair during daytime sleep.

The researchers emphasized the need for further studies with larger sample sizes to assess the long-term effectiveness of melatonin for night shift workers, noting that consistent use could be necessary to maximize potential cancer prevention benefits.