NovaMed clinch Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup title

LAHORE - NovaMed secured the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup title in a nail-biting final, edging past NetSol on the last delivery. This victory marked NovaMed’s second consecutive title win over NetSol this season. In the final played at Azhar Ali Cricket Academy, Valencia Town Ground, NetSol, batting first, posted a competitive 166-run total. Chasing the target, NovaMed’s Umair Akram played a sensational knock of 77 runs, steering his team to victory off the last ball. His match-winning performance earned him the final’s best player award. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief Organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt praised the tournament’s success, highlighting that two out of three scheduled tournaments have been completed, with the third set to take place after Eid-ul-Fitr. The captains of both the winning and runner-up teams lauded the competitive nature of the final and expressed gratitude to Faheem Butt for organizing such a well-managed event.