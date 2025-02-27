Olympia/AZB edge past FG to reach President of Pakistan Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Olympia/AZB secured a thrilling 6-5 victory over FG to qualify for the main final of the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields. The main final, scheduled for Friday, will see FG face Olympia/AZB, while DS will compete against BN/Newage in the subsidiary final. A large crowd of spectators and families gathered to witness the last two league matches, with Sarsabz Pakistan Director Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Club Secretary Major (R) Ali Taimoor, and other dignitaries in attendance. In the first match of the day, DS defeated BN/Newage by 8-6, with Max Charlton scoring three goals, while Lao Abelenda and Ahmed Ali Tiwana netted two each, and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad added one. For BN/Newage, Babar Naseem scored three goals, while Pelayo Berrazadi, Marcos Solari, and Adnan Jaleel Azam contributed one each. The second match saw Olympia/AZB edge past FG by 6-5, with Novillo Astrada leading the charge with three goals, and Lucho Aguirre, Ahmed Zubair Butt, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scoring one apiece. For FG, Raul Laplacette struck four goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one. The grand finale between FG and Olympia/AZB will take place on Friday at 2:30 pm at the Jinnah Polo Fields.