One killed, four injured in Matiari road accident

MATIARI - A child was killed and four other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near National Highway area of Matiari district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday. According to details, a passenger van hit the two-wheeler coming from National Highway area of Matiari district. As a result, a minor died on the spot, while four other persons including a woman received injuries in the same accident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the van who escaped from the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.