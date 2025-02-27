Thursday, February 27, 2025
Opposition conference highlights public voice, rule of law

4:34 PM | February 27, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that the public’s voice cannot be silenced and hailed the opposition’s conference as a success.

Speaking to the media before attending the conference in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar emphasized that the people have risen and their voices cannot be suppressed. He underscored the importance of an independent judiciary and the rule of law. While he had proposed KP House as the venue, the opposition’s steering committee decided on the current location.

Omar Ayub: Government lacks mandate

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, PTI’s Omar Ayub, addressed the second day of the opposition’s national conference, reiterating the demand for constitutional supremacy and national stability. He condemned attempts to obstruct the conference and stated that all participants were committed to safeguarding Pakistan’s integrity.

Criticizing the government, Omar Ayub claimed it lacked a public mandate and argued that mere advertisements could not bring progress. He highlighted ongoing protests in Sindh and opposition rallies planned in Balochistan, portraying the country as being in political turmoil.

He also demanded the release of pending federal payments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and condemned the imprisonment of political opponents. Stressing the importance of constitutional rights, he referenced Article 7, which defines the role of the state, asserting that the opposition remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s democratic framework.

