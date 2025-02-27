Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan, urges dialogue for lasting peace

Pakistan has urged Sudan’s rival military factions to declare an immediate and unconditional ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan and engage in dialogue to find a sustainable resolution to the prolonged conflict.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon, emphasized that two years of violence have proven that neither side can achieve victory on the battlefield. He called on both parties to uphold the sanctity of human life during Ramadan and commit to peace talks for the sake of the Sudanese people.

The conflict in Sudan erupted on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), following their failure to agree on a power-sharing arrangement after the 2019 ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Ambassador Jadoon strongly condemned attempts to establish a parallel government in Sudan, warning that any move that violates the UN Charter will only deepen instability and threaten regional and global peace. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He also stressed the urgent need to end violations of international humanitarian law, calling for the full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration on civilian protection, which both parties had agreed to. He insisted that those responsible for war crimes must be held accountable.

Additionally, the Pakistani envoy condemned RSF’s recent attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in El-Fasher, which killed over 70 civilians. He also urged RSF to immediately halt its violence against displaced persons in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps.

Highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis, Ambassador Jadoon called on the UN Security Council to enforce its resolutions, including Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that RSF lift its siege on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

He also raised concerns about Sudan’s alarming food security crisis, urging the international community to help address the 36% funding gap in humanitarian aid, as the country requires $4.2 billion to assist nearly 21 million people this year.

Earlier, a senior UN humanitarian official had called on the Security Council to ensure greater civilian protection and unhindered humanitarian access as Sudan’s war intensifies.

Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, described Sudan’s situation as a "hellscape," reporting that nearly 12 million people have been displaced and 24.6 million are suffering from acute hunger.

She noted escalating violence in and around the Zamzam displacement camp, where satellite imagery confirms the use of heavy weaponry. The conflict has claimed many lives, including two humanitarian workers. The deteriorating security situation has also forced Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to suspend health and nutrition services in Zamzam, while the World Food Programme (WFP) has halted its voucher-based food assistance due to market destruction.

Additionally, the UN Human Rights Office has verified reports of summary executions of civilians in contested areas, while fighting has spread to new regions in North and South Kordofan.

During the Security Council debate, member states voiced alarm over the escalating violence, particularly its devastating impact on civilians and children, and urged all factions to lay down their arms and prioritize peace.