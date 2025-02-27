Pakistan calls for int’l steps to curb emerging security threats

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reiterated the vital role of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in the UN’s disarmament framework and called for immediate international measures to curb emerging security threats.

Addressing the high-level segment of the CD, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch commended Japan’s assumption of the CD presidency and reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to consensus-based disarmament efforts in promoting global disarmament and arms control.

Ambassador Baloch expressed deep concern over the volatile international security environment, noting that traditional strategic rivalries have expanded into trade, technology, and economic spheres, with unresolved conflicts destabilising various regions.

“International norms that once unified nations are now being selectively applied while undermining regional security and stability. Global defence spending has exceeded $2.4 trillion, and major military powers are reluctant to engage in treaties that might compromise their strategic advantages,” she added.

She outlined three major risks demanding urgent global attention, including the modernisation of nuclear arsenals, where expanding stockpiles and destabilising systems like hypersonic weapons and anti-ballistic missiles have heightened conflict risks. She also warned that advancements in cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, and space technologies are reshaping battlefields, with resistance to regulation from major powers.

Moreover, she highlighted stagnation in arms control, as UN disarmament forums have struggled to address these evolving threats, undermining global stability.

Ambassador Baloch called for a paradigm shift that incorporates risk reduction and restraint across nuclear, conventional, and emerging technological domains.

While acknowledging the CD’s primary mission of nuclear disarmament, she lamented its inability to advance critical agenda items, such as Negative Security Assurances (NSAs) and the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

“We must address the underlying security concerns that compel states to depend on nuclear weapons. A treaty on Negative Security Assurances can build confidence and reaffirm the right of non-nuclear states to security guarantees,” she asserted.

Emphasising the dangers posed by emerging military technologies, particularly AI in military applications, she urged the CD to act swiftly to establish safeguards to prevent miscalculations and escalation.

Ambassador Baloch also criticised the current international approach to fissile materials, advocating for a comprehensive, verifiable treaty that addresses existing stocks and applies equally to all states without discrimination.

She condemned the actions of a major South Asian state benefiting from nuclear exceptionalism, which continues to escalate regional tensions through aggressive policies and military build-up.

Despite these provocations, she affirmed Pakistan’s dedication to regional stability and peaceful coexistence. Pakistan’s proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, encompassing dispute resolution, nuclear and missile restraint, and a balance of conventional arms, remains on the table.

“Pakistan will not ignore clear threats to its security. We will maintain credible minimum deterrence against all forms of aggression. Despite ongoing provocations, Pakistan remains committed to achieving a peaceful and stable South Asia,” she declared.

Ambassador Baloch stressed the importance of restoring trust and revitalising the CD as an effective negotiating forum. She emphasised Pakistan’s role in constructive dialogue, emphasising that trust must be rebuilt within the CD and the broader international community.

As Pakistan begins its eighth term on the UN Security Council, Ambassador Amna Baloch vowed to prioritise diplomacy, conflict resolution, and confidence-building at regional and global levels, reaffirming Pakistan’s role as a constructive partner in promoting global disarmament and security.

“Through dialogue, we can overcome decades of deadlock. Pakistan remains committed to working towards a safer, more secure world,” she concluded.