Pakistan marks 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the courage, bravery, professionalism, and spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistan Armed Forces on the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Six years ago today, on February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan possesses the full capability to defend its borders, the prime minister said in a statement.

He said by giving a befitting response to India’s aggression in the region, our armed forces proved that our soldiers are always ready to safeguard Pakistan’s security. During Operation Swift Retort, the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its military capabilities and unwavering commitment to the defense of the homeland, sending a clear message to the enemy that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of countering any form of aggression for national security, the prime minister added. He emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces are always prepared to defend the beloved country.

The entire nation, including myself, takes great pride in our brave armed forces, he said adding that the Pakistani nation will never forget the great sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces for the protection of the country.

Pakistan has always strived to promote regional peace, but whenever an attempt has been made to undermine its national security and stability, the entire nation has stood united like a solid wall, the prime minister added.

On the solemn occasion of the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs, paid tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and reiterated their steadfast commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s national security and stability while continuing efforts to foster regional peace. ISPR on late Wednesday night in a statement said, launched on 27 February 2019, the Operation Swift Retort was a resolute and measured response to India’s unwarranted aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The operation not only demonstrated the operational excellence and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also underscored their ability to effectively deter aggression and immediately re-establishing deterrence while maintaining complete operational dominance throughout the engagement.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to counter any threat to the nation, upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Pakistan.

With the unwavering resolve, Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand ready to defend the motherland while actively contributing to regional and global peace initiatives, in line with Pakistan’s enduring pursuit of stability and harmony.