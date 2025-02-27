Pakistan’s economy shows positive growth, current account posts surplus

Pakistan’s economy continued to show positive developments in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, driven by declining inflation, rising exports, and increased foreign investments, according to the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic outlook report released on Thursday.

The report highlighted that inflation has seen a sharp decline, fostering a stable financial environment that has enabled the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reduce the policy rate. The improved economic indicators have also boosted investor confidence, as reflected in the strong performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Strong revenue and external sector growth

During the first six months of the fiscal year, total revenues surged by 42.5%, reaching Rs9,763.8 billion, compared to Rs6,854 billion in the same period last year.

The external sector has also significantly improved, with a current account surplus of $682 million recorded in the first seven months of the fiscal year, compared to a deficit of $1.8 billion last year. Exports of goods rose by 7.6%, reaching $19.2 billion, while workers’ remittances surged by 31.7% to $20.8 billion.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw a 56.2% increase, with net inflows recorded at $1.52 billion, demonstrating growing investor confidence in the country’s economic potential.

Foreign reserves and inflation outlook

As of February 14, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $15.9 billion, with the State Bank of Pakistan holding $11.2 billion in reserves.

The primary surplus is expected to improve further in the coming months, while inflation is anticipated to remain within 2-3% this month, indicating continued economic stabilization.

The government remains optimistic about sustaining this positive economic momentum, with ongoing efforts to boost exports, attract investment, and maintain fiscal discipline.