Pakistan shines at Web Summit Qatar 2025 with a dedicated pavilion

KARACHI - Representing Pakistan’s IT Industry, Umair Nizam, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, has apprised that Pakistan made a powerful impact at Web Summit Qatar 2025, one of the world’s leading technology conferences, with a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion showcasing the country’s dynamic IT and tech innovation landscape. Furthermore, the Pakistan Pavilion was officially inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Aamer; PSEB CEO, Abu Bakar and Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, Umair Nizam; marking a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Qatar technology ties. This initiative, led by PSEB and P@SHA, underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the digital economy. Umair Nizam, SVC P@SHA, stressed that the significant market of Qatar is now opening up for the Pakistani IT companies in a meaningful way due to the strides of Pakistani IT industry; which were backed by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoITT). A robust Pakistani delegation of 10 leading IT companies and 30 plus delegates represented the country at the summit - showcasing cutting-edge IT solutions; software services and innovative tech products.

Their participation reinforced Pakistan’s position as a rising hub for IT and digital services, fostering connections with international investors, partners, and technology leaders.

Speaking at the inauguration, Muhammad Aamer, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, highlighted the strength of Pakistan’s IT sector and its potential for international collaborations. PSEB CEO, Abu Bakar emphasized the government’s unwavering support for IT exports and global partnerships, underscoring initiatives aimed at accelerating the industry’s growth. Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, stressed the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving Pakistan’s tech industry forward, encouraging Pakistani companies to seize global expansion opportunities.

Qatar remains a key export destination for Pakistani tech companies, and discussions on Day 1 of Web Summit Qatar 2025 have already set the stage for stronger collaborations between Qatari and Pakistani enterprises. This growing engagement is expected to unlock new business opportunities, investments, and knowledge-sharing in key technology sectors.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 has provided Pakistani IT firms with unparalleled networking and business opportunities, fostering valuable partnerships with international stakeholders. Pakistan’s successful participation at the summit highlights its increasing role in the global tech ecosystem, paving the way for future cross-border collaborations.