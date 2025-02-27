Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost trade, connectivity

Islamabad, Tashkent to enhance trade volume to $2 billion in four years. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss trade, tourism, energy, regional and cultural ties. Both leaders call for Muslim unity, two-state solution in Middle East. PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Trans Afghan Railway Project.

TASHKENT - Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance the trade volume to two billion dollars in the next four years. The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent on Wednesday, which was followed by delegation-level talks between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed further promotion of mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially trade, tourism, energy, regional ties and cultural ties.

The two leaders agreed to effectively implement the Transit Trade Agreement 2021, the Preferential Trade Agreement 2023, invest in the Special Economic Zones of the two countries and promote cooperation between the business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The two sides reiterated the commitment to implement Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway project for promoting trade and regional connectivity.

During the meeting, they discussed the promotion of tourism between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, especially between Termez, Bukhara, Lahore and Karachi.

Expressing their common views on global and regional affairs, the two leaders emphasized the importance of promoting the role of international organizations, especially the United Nations, in resolving international issues for sustainable development and achieving global peace and security.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of further strengthening the historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He said there is a need to open new avenues to enhance trade and economic cooperation. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to focus on joint projects in the field of regional connectivity. Shehbaz Sharif described the strong partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as beneficial for the development and prosperity of both countries and the entire region.

In his remarks, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that mutual cooperation between the two countries is of key importance for stability and development in the region.

Praising the economic stability and development initiatives of the government in Pakistan, the Uzbekistan’s President said that his country is committed to taking trade and economic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.

Trans Afghan Railway Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to Trans Afghan railway project, emphasizing that this game changer project will transform trade in the entire region. Addressing Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business forum in Tashkent today, he said both the countries will be taking steps in unison to achieve and materialize this project.

The PM said Karachi and Gwadar ports will be hub of economic activities and imports and exports. He pointed out that NLC is already transporting goods to Central Asian Countries via Afghanistan. He said both the countries have agreed in principle that NLC will join hands with the Uzbek counterpart to make a joint company to transport goods and services.

Highlighting the vast scope of cooperation between the two countries in different areas, the Prime Minister said Uzbekistan has shown great interest in promoting Pakistan’s mine and mineral sector. He noted that the expertise of Uzbekistan in the shape of joint ventures will be a great support to promote this sector. He said we can also join hands in other sectors such as Information Technology, agriculture, textile, tourism and others.

The PM said that this business forum will go a long way in advancing our goals and aspirations and convert our shared dreams into reality.

In his remarks on the occasion, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Pakistan and Uzbekistan are not competitors but they complement each other’s economies. He said there are lot of opportunities for partnership and cooperation in different sectors.

The Uzbek President assured full support and facilitation to Pakistani businessmen who are interested in investment in Uzbekistan. He said both the countries can learn from each other’s experiences and expertise in various sectors including mine and minerals, energy, pharmaceutical and textiles. He said this bilateral relationship will be elevated to a new level.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his pleasure in meeting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during today’s formal talks.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared that their discussions focused on strengthening trade, enhancing connectivity, boosting energy cooperation, and promoting cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Highlighting their shared resolve and common goals, the prime minister affirmed that both countries are committed to covering all aspects of their bilateral ties, from trade to connectivity. He emphasised that the partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is set to grow stronger, opening new doors to prosperity for their people.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign several MoUs, agreements

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed multiple agreements and MOUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence, technology, technical training and youth empowerment.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the documents of agreements in the fields of visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.

Another inter-government agreement was signed between both sides to collaborate in the fields of scientific research, technology, and innovation. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid exchanged the documents.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General of the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan Kuchimov Abdusaid exchanged a document of news cooperation agreement between the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and National Information Agency of Uzbekistan (UZA).

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov Buranovich exchanged the documents of an MoU between Lahore and Tashkent. Another MoU was also signed to establish the twin-city relations between Lahore and Bukhara.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan Sa’dullayev Alisher exchanged documents of MoU between Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Government of Uzbekistan on youth affairs. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration. A protocol was also signed on the establishment of Pakistan-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Council.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan joint declaration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade, and enhancing regional connectivity during the prime minister’s official visit to Uzbekistan.

According to a joint declaration issued on the outcomes of the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Wednesday, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties 33 years ago.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the ways and means to further strengthen the strategic partnership; exchange views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in all spheres, and on issues of regional and international importance.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen relations and elevate cooperation to a qualitatively new-level, that meets the fundamental interests of both countries and serves to ensure peace and stability in our regions.

They noted the steady progress in bilateral relations and reiterated their dedication to the Strategic Partnership Declarations of July 16, 2021, and March 4, 2022.

The two sides strongly determined to comprehensively develop and strengthen cooperation in order to support each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Muslim unity, two-state solution in Middle East

At the joint news conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday reiterated their support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, calling for Muslim countries to unite in the face of complex challenges worldwide.

“Finally, I would like to mention that Pakistan stands by the people of Gaza, we believe in a two-state concept, an independent state of Palestine and their rights enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions,” Sharif said. He said both leaders agreed on the need for greater Muslim unity to navigate the challenges of the complex world. “I also told you that in this complex world we need to unite the Muslim world and we talked about Gaza during the negotiations,” Mirziyoyev said. “There should be a two-state concept whether anyone would like it or not.”