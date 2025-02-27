Pakistani seniors excel at ITF Masters MT-400 in Dubai, secure next-round berths

Pakistani senior tennis players showcased their dominance at the MT-400 in Dubai, advancing to the next round with commanding victories in both singles and doubles categories.

In the singles category, seasoned campaigner Hamid-ul-Haq progressed in the 60+ age group after his German opponent Clemens Pflanz withdrew. In the 65+ division, Pakistan’s Inam-ul-Haq also advanced as Saeed Sirani of Iran conceded a walkover.

Meanwhile, Tufail Cheema delivered an impressive performance, defeating India’s Sukumaran Vettil 6-0, 6-2. In another dominant display, Waqar Nisar secured a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 victory over India’s Mridulal Barkakoti in the 70+ category.

The Pakistani contingent also excelled in the doubles competition. The experienced pair of Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq demonstrated their class in the 65+ age group, overpowering Iran’s Kifah Kouzaiha and Portugal’s Arthur Margalho with a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-0.