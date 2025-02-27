Pervaiz Elahi granted permanent exemption in corruption case

An accountability court in Lahore has granted former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi permanent exemption from personal appearances in a corruption and kickbacks case related to Gujrat development projects.

Citing medical reasons, the court allowed Elahi to be represented by his pleader, Anwar Hussain, for future proceedings. During the hearing, his pleader was present, while former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was absent.

The court has put the case on hold due to the pending appearances of other accused individuals.