Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pervaiz Elahi granted permanent exemption in corruption case

Pervaiz Elahi granted permanent exemption in corruption case
Web Desk
1:12 PM | February 27, 2025
National

 An accountability court in Lahore has granted former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi permanent exemption from personal appearances in a corruption and kickbacks case related to Gujrat development projects.

Citing medical reasons, the court allowed Elahi to be represented by his pleader, Anwar Hussain, for future proceedings. During the hearing, his pleader was present, while former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was absent.

The court has put the case on hold due to the pending appearances of other accused individuals.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025