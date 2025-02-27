PFF Congress unanimously approves FIFA’s constitutional amendments

The newly elected Congress of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has overwhelmingly approved FIFA’s proposed in an held in Lahore, a move seen as a step toward Pakistan’s return to international football.

The approval paves the way for the national team’s participation in the , contingent on the expected lifting of FIFA’s suspension. However, concerns remain over the long-term governance structure and the effectiveness of these reforms in ensuring stability within Pakistan football.

A high-profile delegation from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) attended the meeting, including Vahid Kardany, AFC Deputy General Secretary; Rolf Tanner, FIFA’s Head of MA Governance; Purushottam Kattel, Head of AFC’s South Asia Unit; Sonam Jigmi, Senior Manager of AFC South Asia Unit; and Dinesh De Silva, Manager of AFC South Asia Unit.

The meeting was chaired by PFF President and Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Saud Azim Hashimi, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

While AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany commended the Congress members for their commitment to reform, critics argue that repeated external interventions and governance disputes have historically hindered Pakistan football’s progress. The effectiveness of these amendments in bringing lasting institutional stability remains to be seen.