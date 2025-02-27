PHC briefs delegation on transformative healthcare reforms

LAHORE - A 36-member delegation of the Armed Forces Post-Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) was given a briefing here on Wednesday regarding the pioneering regulatory initiatives and achievements of the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The delegation, comprising faculty members and officers of the 44th MSc Medical Administration Course, was led by Commandant AFPGMI Major General Syed AdilHusnain. He praised PHC’s achievements, noting that the Commission’s work in standardising healthcare delivery had set a benchmark for institutional excellence. In her vote of thanks, Directing Staff Brigadier Ayesha Mittha thanked the PHC senior management for holding the briefing. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz outlined the Commission’s mandate, jurisdiction, regulatory functions and processes, and transformative impact since its inception. He underlined the need for mutual learning, sharing of knowledge and experience in the fields of clinical governance, quality assurance, working assessment of the health managers and practitioners, and capacity-building in the healthcare service delivery, including regular training sessions, research and development. Emphasising PHC’s role as Punjab’s first regulatory body for healthcare establishments, Dr Aziz highlighted its success in institutionalising standardised frameworks where none previously existed. “Our mission is to ensure equitable access to safe, quality healthcare for all through robust clinical governance, capacity-building, and stringent enforcement of regulations,” he stated. “Established to regulate and improve healthcare standards across Punjab, the PHC ensures compliance with quality care protocols, combats quackery, and advocates for patient rights. Recognised as a national model, the Commission remains dedicated to fostering a safer, and more equitable healthcare system,” he added. He also underscored PHC’s partnerships with institutions, such as the University of Health Sciences and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, to integrate the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) modules into medical curricula. “By equipping future healthcare leaders with regulatory knowledge, we are building a sustainable ecosystem for quality care,” he added. He also briefed the delegation about the zoning and grading of hospitals.

The visitors were also told about the PHC’s initiatives in quality assurance, MSDS, licencing and accreditation, complaint management and anti-quackery. It was mentioned that the HCEs, being run by qualified physicians, were being registered and licensed, and these must implement the MSDS, and other regulations and directions.