PM pays tribute to armed forces on 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort
Web Desk
10:54 AM | February 27, 2025
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the bravery, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces on the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

In a statement, the premier recalled that on this day in 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) delivered a strong message to the enemy, proving Pakistan’s ability to defend its borders. He emphasized that by giving a resolute response to Indian aggression, the armed forces demonstrated their unwavering commitment to national security.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that the nation will always honor their contributions. He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to regional peace but stressed that any threat to national security would be met with unity and strength.

The 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort is being observed today to honor the armed forces' resilience in countering India's attempted misadventure. On February 27, 2019, PAF successfully repelled a border violation, shooting down two Indian fighter jets and capturing an Indian pilot, Abhinandan.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special song, Dushmana Sun, marking the anniversary. The song reflects the nation's steadfast resolve and the armed forces’ commitment to defending the motherland.

