Police arrest man for allegedly injuring wife with axe

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police have arrested a man for brutally attacking his wife with an axe, leaving her severely injured in the limits of Phulgran Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to police officials, a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation was underway. A police public relations officer said that the victim’s father registered a complaint with the police, stating that his his son-in-law attacked his wife with an axe and severely injured her. Responding swiftly, the Phulgran Police registered a case and launched an immediate investigation.

The officer said that the police team successfully traced and arrested the suspect using modern technology and forensic evidence, adding that the man was now in custody and legal proceedings were ongoing.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, the police were committed to taking strict action against cases of domestic violence and abuse against women and children. “The suspect will be prosecuted with solid evidence to be brought to justice,” he said.