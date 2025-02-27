Pope Francis’ health improving, mild renal insufficiency resolved: Vatican

Pope Francis' health continues to improve as he remains under medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said Wednesday.

The pontiff is showing signs of further slight improvement, it wrote on X.

A chest CT scan confirmed a normal progression of the inflammatory condition affecting his lungs, while recent blood tests also returned positive results.

Earlier concerns about mild renal insufficiency have been resolved, and the pope was able to resume some work activities in the afternoon, a statement added. His prognosis, however, remains reserved.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been at the hospital since Feb. 14 and is being treated for double pneumonia.

The Vatican issued a statement Sunday that said Francis had received blood transfusions to bring up his hemoglobin level.

The same day, the pope attended mass in his apartment at Gemelli with doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment, the Vatican News reported.

Francis was elected Pope Benedict XVI’s successor at the age of 76 in 2013, and selected Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, who took a vow of poverty.