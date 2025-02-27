Portuguese author describes Pakistan as country full of life

ISLAMABAD - Acclaimed Portuguese author Teresa Nicolau has described Pakistan as a country full of life – teeming with youth and rich culture.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation here at the residence of Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, she deeply appreciated Pakistan, particularly its rich culture and the warmth of its people.

“Pakistan has truly won my heart,” she said. One of the most notable aspects that impressed Nicolau was the genuine hospitality extended to her by the Pakistani people.

“The warmth and kindness of the people here are extraordinary,” she said, pointing out how her interactions with locals had left a lasting impression on her.

Nicolau recognized Pakistan’s immense potential as a tourism destination, highlighting its stunning landscapes, historical landmarks, and the diverse cultures spread across the country. She said Pakistan’s beauty was unparalleled, from the breathtaking mountains to the historical sites that tell the story of a rich past.

She also spoke highly of the youth in Pakistan, seeing them as the future of the nation and the world. “The young people here are incredibly dynamic, talented, and full of potential. They hold the key to shaping the future, not only for Pakistan but for the world at large,” Nicolau emphasized.

Her admiration for the country and its people was evident in her desire to return to Pakistan soon. “I will definitely be back,” she said, as she expressed a strong desire to explore more of the country’s beauty, engage with its people, and further understand its culture.

Nicolau’s appreciation for Pakistan goes beyond mere words; she sees it as a country full of potential, both in its people and its vast cultural heritage, and she hopes to play a part in fostering stronger cultural and literary ties between Portugal and Pakistan in the future.

The prominent Portuguese author also expressed her fondness for Pakistani food, specifically the spicy and flavourful dishes. She remarked that the vibrant flavours of Pakistani cuisine were something she eagerly looked forward to during her visit. “The food here is full of life, and the spices add such depth to the flavours. It’s something I will definitely miss when I leave,” Nicolau mentioned.

Teresa Nicolau is an outstanding figure in the Portuguese-speaking cultural scene. Born in Bombarral, Portugal, in 1973, Nicolau has built a distinguished career in the fields of journalism, literature, and cultural commentary. She is currently the Director of Culture at the Santa Casa da Misericórdia in Lisbon, where she oversees various cultural initiatives.

Nicolau’s career in journalism spans over two decades. She worked with RTP (Radio and Television of Portugal) from 1996 to 2023, where she served as the Art and Culture Editor.

During her time at RTP, she authored and coordinated the popular daily programme “As Horas Extraordinárias,” which aired on RTP3 from 2015 to 2023.

She also provided the voice for the daily column “As Horas Extraordinárias” on Antena 1 from 2021 to 2023. Her impactful work in cultural journalism earned her the Pro-Author Award in 2017 and the Cultural Journalism Award in 2020, both from the Portuguese Society of Authors.

Nicolau’s academic background is as varied and impressive as her professional accomplishments. She graduated in Communication Sciences from the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

She also attended the prestigious New York Film Academy, where she studied Film Directing on a scholarship from the Luso-American Foundation for Development.

Her academic pursuits have included postgraduate degrees in Aesthetics and Philosophy of Art, Comparative Studies at the University of Lisbon, and Cinema and Television at Universidade Nova de Lisboa. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Media and Society at the Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa, with a Merit Scholarship.

Known for her deep understanding of culture and communication, Nicolau has used her platform to engage with audiences on important social, cultural, and political issues. She is a firm believer in the power of literature and media to bridge cultures and foster mutual understanding.

Her current visit to Pakistan is part of her ongoing efforts to engage in international cultural exchange and literary collaborations. Through her sessions and discussions in Islamabad and Lahore, Nicolau aims to foster greater understanding between Portugal and Pakistan, while also drawing attention to the rich cultural heritage of both nations. She is particularly excited about the opportunity to connect with Pakistani youth and explore the country’s dynamic literary and cultural landscapes.

“My message for young Pakistanis is: believe in yourself, respect your identity, be proud of your culture and progress,” she said as she prepares to complete her exciting trip on February 28.