PTI govt’s poor governance pushes KP to brink of default: QWP leader

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, on Wednesday, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance, stating that misrule, poor governance, and rampant corruption had pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the brink of default.

Addressing a news conference at the Press Club, he said the financial condition of the province had deteriorated to the point where government employees and pensioners were not being paid on time.

QWP central Information Secretary Tariq Khan, QWP provincial vice-chairman Fayyaz Ali Shah, General Secretary Dr. Farooq, and others were also present at the event.

Sikandar Sherpao remarked that although PTI had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive term, it had failed to deliver on its promises. “It is unprecedented in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a party to rule for a third consecutive term, but the PTI government has turned the province into a mess. Corruption is rampant, law and order have worsened, and the government’s writ has shrunk,” he said while highlighting the many challenges the province was facing due to PTI’s misrule.

He mentioned that mostly junior officers had been posted to higher grades in line departments, including Communication and Works, Irrigation, and Public Health. “Merit has been violated, and deserving and competent officers have been made OSDs,” he added.

He said government officials and machinery had been used in protests. “Rescue 1122 personnel and police officers, who were arrested in Islamabad, are still behind bars. The government-owned machinery was also confiscated and is lying in Islamabad,” the QWP leader said.

Quoting a recent report from the World Bank, he said that more than 48 percent of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were living in poverty, which was significantly higher than the national average. He further mentioned that the poverty ratio in the province stood at 34.2 percent in 2022. He added that the PTI government had buried the province under enormous debt, which had increased by more than 600 percent over the last 11 years. The year 2024 saw an increase of more than 30 percent in the province’s debt. The QWP provincial chairman criticized the PTI government for rampant corruption, stating, “Everyone knows the stories of how people are getting posted, how contractors are awarded contracts, and how appointments are made. Merit and transparency are violated daily. Even PTI MNAs, MPAs, and Senators are alleging corruption.”

Sikandar Sherpao also pointed out that despite the local government elections being held, no authority was delegated, nor were funds provided to the local body representatives. “This year, some funds were released, but there was discrimination, prompting local government representatives to protest for their rights,” he added.

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation, he stated that Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu divisions, as well as Kurram, Khyber, and Mohmand tribal districts, were experiencing lawlessness. “Even people living on the outskirts of Peshawar and Mardan don’t feel safe after sunset. More than 75 percent of the area and population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are unsafe. People are left at the mercy of terrorists,” he said.

The QWP leader said that teachers had to go on strike to demand fair wages, resulting in the unprecedented closure of 26,000 schools across the province for two days. He stated that there were 4.675 million out-of-school children, including girls, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the literacy rate being abysmally low in the merged tribal districts.

He also alleged that no significant improvement had been made in the health sector. He pointed out that the MTI Act was passed in 2015, but there had been no progress in the condition and services of public hospitals. He mentioned that the DG of the Health Services Academy and Allied Services had been appointed to a post that was one grade lower than required. Additionally, he stated that a doctor in the US was running Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector through remote control, highlighting the PTI government’s so-called health emergency.

Sikandar Sherpao concluded by saying that industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also suffered from years of neglect, mismanagement, and lack of investment. The QWP leader said, “The provincial economy has stagnated, businesses have closed, and unemployment rates have soared.”