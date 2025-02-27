Thursday, February 27, 2025
Punjab govt launches ‘Mission Zero Plastic’ to combat pollution

8:56 PM | February 27, 2025
The Punjab government has launched ‘Mission Zero Plastic’, a province-wide initiative aimed at reducing plastic pollution and promoting eco-friendly practices.

As part of the campaign, the government has started the online registration of plastic manufacturers, recyclers, traders, and sellers to regulate plastic usage and encourage sustainable alternatives.

To facilitate the registration process, plastic license registration desks will be set up in nine major cities across Punjab. Businesses and stakeholders can also register online by visiting the official website epd.punjab.gov.pk for further details.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to tackle environmental challenges and promote a cleaner, greener Punjab.

