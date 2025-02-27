Rain threatens Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash in Champions Trophy dead rubber

A rainy spell is expected to disrupt the dead rubber between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the 9th match of the 2025 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

This will be the final match for both teams in the tournament, as India and New Zealand have already secured semi-final spots from Group A. However, the battle for semi-final qualification from Group B remains undecided.

Meanwhile, rain has already impacted the tournament, with the previous match between Australia and South Africa at the same venue being postponed due to bad weather.