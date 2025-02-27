Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rain to continue across Punjab

Rain to continue across Punjab
Web Desk
12:53 PM | February 27, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted continued rainfall across Punjab, with showers expected in Lahore and other districts on Thursday and Friday.

Cool winds and rain will bring snowfall to mountainous regions, while Lahore’s temperature is forecast to range between 12°C and 23°C.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged residents and tourists to stay updated, avoid unnecessary travel, and contact the emergency helpline at 1129 if needed.

Meanwhile, Karachi remains cool, with a minimum temperature of 22°C recorded for the second consecutive day. The city is expected to stay mostly cloudy today, with partial cloud cover on Friday. A temperature drop to 19°C is expected, with a maximum of 28°C. Drizzle may occur in Karachi’s suburbs, but significant rainfall is unlikely.

The strong western weather system is bringing rain, thunder, and lightning to various parts of the country, including Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Sukkur. Over the next 12 hours, widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper and central Punjab, and the Pothohar region, with heavy rain and snowfall in some areas.

Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan, urges dialogue for lasting peace

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, and upper and central Punjab, while the rest of the country will see partly cloudy weather.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025