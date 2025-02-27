Rain to continue across Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted continued rainfall across Punjab, with showers expected in Lahore and other districts on Thursday and Friday.

Cool winds and rain will bring snowfall to mountainous regions, while Lahore’s temperature is forecast to range between 12°C and 23°C.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged residents and tourists to stay updated, avoid unnecessary travel, and contact the emergency helpline at 1129 if needed.

Meanwhile, Karachi remains cool, with a minimum temperature of 22°C recorded for the second consecutive day. The city is expected to stay mostly cloudy today, with partial cloud cover on Friday. A temperature drop to 19°C is expected, with a maximum of 28°C. Drizzle may occur in Karachi’s suburbs, but significant rainfall is unlikely.

The strong western weather system is bringing rain, thunder, and lightning to various parts of the country, including Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Sukkur. Over the next 12 hours, widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper and central Punjab, and the Pothohar region, with heavy rain and snowfall in some areas.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, and upper and central Punjab, while the rest of the country will see partly cloudy weather.