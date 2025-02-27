Regional Allies

Following a successful visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has embarked on an equally extensive trip to Uzbekistan, where a series of deep and wide-ranging agreements have been signed, further strengthening ties between the two nations. To call the Prime Minister’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and its surrounding regions successful would be an understatement. After forging closer ties with Turkey, re-engaging with Iran—particularly on coastal development and counterterrorism in border regions—and securing multiple agreements with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has now extended its reach to the Caspian Sea and its neighbouring states.

These agreements are not merely symbolic; they establish direct industry-to-industry linkages, reinforced by cultural, governmental, and people-to-people exchanges that will bring Pakistan and its new partners closer together. The visit to Uzbekistan has yielded similar successes, opening new investment avenues for Pakistan and allowing Pakistani investors to expand into friendly neighbouring countries. It has also facilitated agreements on direct travel and cultural exchange, further solidifying regional ties.

For millennia, Pakistan has been part of empires that stretched from the historic lands of Punjab to Samarkand, Bukhara, and beyond. These deep-rooted cultural and historical connections must be revitalised and strengthened. However, amidst this expanding network of regional diplomacy, one nation remains conspicuously absent: Afghanistan.

Afghanistan continues to pose a security risk that hinders Pakistan’s ability to collaborate effectively with Central Asian states and Iran while complicating cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative. It must now be clear to all regional partners that a secure and stable Afghanistan is essential for the prosperity of the entire region.