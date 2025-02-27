Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on February 28 for Ramadan moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on the evening of Friday, February 28 (29th Shaban) in Peshawar to sight the moon for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH.

Chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting aims to ensure a unified start to the holy month across Pakistan. The session will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will meet simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the federal capital. Although zonal committees will conduct separate meetings, the final decision will come from the central body.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on March 1, suggesting that the holy month will begin on March 2.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PST. However, at sunset, its age will be only 12 hours with an altitude of 5 degrees, making sighting difficult. The commission stated that the moon typically needs to be at least 19 hours old for visibility.