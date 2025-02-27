Sahir Hasan reveals drug trade via mobile apps amid Mustafa Amir murder case investigation

Sahir Hasan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, has disclosed that college and university students procure narcotics through mobile applications, which are then delivered to designated locations.

During an ongoing investigation into the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case, Sahir, who is currently under arrest, denied directly supplying drugs to educational institutions. He claimed that students themselves place orders online and become addicted after befriending drug suppliers at universities and colleges.

He further revealed that while initially only a few students purchase narcotics, the trade quickly expands across campuses.

SSP Shoaib Memon stated that two major drug cartels operate in Karachi—one smuggling narcotics from California and the other distributing Iranian drugs. Police have intensified their crackdown, particularly targeting the Iranian narcotics group. Following the arrests of key suspects, including Sahir Hasan, the availability of narcotics in the city has been significantly disrupted.

Sahir Hasan reportedly confessed to selling weed for two years via Snapchat, sourcing drugs from suppliers named Bazil and Yahya.

According to police sources, he facilitated drug payments through his father’s manager’s bank account and smuggled narcotics worth millions using courier services. He also named prominent businessmen and politicians allegedly involved in the drug trade.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi extended the physical remand of accused Armaghan and Shiraz by five days. The court directed authorities to conduct their medical checkup and submit a progress report at the next hearing.

In a separate development, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior has taken notice of the Mustafa Amir case. The committee summoned the IG Sindh and other relevant officials to present case details, including information on Armaghan and the narcotics network, on February 28, 2025.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to police, his body was stuffed in a car trunk and set ablaze in Hub, Balochistan.