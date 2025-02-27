Sanaullah wins Pakistan Day Open Road Cycle Race 2025 title

LAHORE - The Pakistan Day Open Road Cycle Race 2025 concluded in grand fashion at DHA Phase-IX Prism, marking another successful event organised by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) in collaboration with DHA.

The 120-kilometer race brought together over 50 elite cyclists from leading teams, including Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Pakistan Railways, HEC, Bikestan Cycling Club, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all vying for glory in a highly competitive showdown.

The event was formally inaugurated by Col (R) Jehanzaib Khan Niazi, accompanied by Ch Shahbaz, Team Manager of Pakistan WAPDA, and other distinguished guests. The race witnessed intense competition, culminating in a thrilling finish as Sanaullah of HEC clinched victory with a stellar time of 3 hours, 25 minutes, and 5 seconds. He was closely followed by Ghani from Bikestan Cycling Club (3:25:10) and Mohsin Khan (3:25:13), who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The top eight cyclists were recognised for their exceptional performances, receiving cash prizes distributed by Brig (R) Muhammad Amer Saddique on behalf of Pakistan Cycling Federation. The remaining top finishers included Ahsan Abbas (WAPDA), Abid Sadiq (Army), Umer Farooq (HEC), Muhammad Moazzam (Punjab), and Arslan Anjum (Army), all showcasing remarkable endurance and determination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja emphasized that the race served as a crucial warm-up for cyclists gearing up for the prestigious Tour de Pakistan – Asia’s largest cycling event, spanning over 1,800 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar. PCF General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to developing cycling in Pakistan, urging all affiliated departments to intensify preparations for the upcoming challenge.

The event was graced by several notable figures, including Waqar Ali, Shahzada Butt, Talha, Sakhawat Shah, Qaiser Maseh, Shafiq Babi, Yousaf Shahab, and Khawaja Zaheer, who lauded the cyclists’ dedication and competitive spirit.