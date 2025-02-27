SC can declare military trials of civilians unconstitutional, argues civil society lawyer

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Wednesday said that all the five judges of the Supreme Court were unani-mous in their decision that civilians cannot be tried in military courts.

A seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by military courts.

During the hearing, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui representing the members of civil society pointed out that Jus-tices Ayesha Malik, Muneeb Akhtar, and Yahya Afridi had written individual decisions but all judges agreed on the core observations. Siddiqui emphasised that when judges’ decisions align but their reasoning differs, all the reasons are considered part of the overall decision.

However, he maintained that all the justices were in agreement on the key issue that civilians should not be tried under military jurisdiction.

Faisal Siddiqui explained that when different judges write separate opinions in the same case, their reason-ing collectively forms part of the final verdict. He dismissed arguments suggesting that the decisions were divided.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out that the justices had written detailed rulings rather than supple-mentary notes. Justice Mandokhail reinforced the argument by stating that all the five judges were in con-sensus against military trials for civilians.

A key point of contention in the case is whether anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) had formally authorised the transfer of civilian suspects to military custody.

Justice Naeem Afghan questioned whether there was an official court order permitting such transfers. Sid-diqui responded that while some transfer orders existed, they did not include a clear justification.

He further argued that a suspect could only be handed over to military authorities after formal charges had been framed against them. The lawyer stressed that transferring civilians to military custody based solely on a police report or an initial complaint was legally questionable.

Siddiqui asserted that the Supreme Court could declare civilian military trials unconstitutional without nec-essarily striking down sections of the Army Act. He said the court had previously ruled in similar cases that a law could remain in place while certain applications of it were deemed unlawful.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar also commented on the limitations of appeals in military court cases, noting that those already tried under military jurisdiction could not have their cases reheard in civilian courts.

He emphasised that military courts could not sentence individuals under the Official Secrets Act and then refer the case back to anti-terrorism courts.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that the Army Act did not have a formal provision for registering First Infor-mation Reports (FIRs) against civilians.

Siddiqui agreed and argued that before any civilian could be placed under military custody, a magistrate should review the case and decide whether it should proceed under military or anti-terrorism law.

The Supreme Court bench continued its deliberations on the case, with Justice Aminuddin Khan stating that courts must determine their own jurisdiction before proceeding with any case.

Siddiqui warned that if the right to appeal was limited in these cases, it could set a dangerous legal prece-dent. He also dismissed the argument that because no objections were raised initially, the court could over-look jurisdictional concerns. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Thursday (today).