Senior US diplomats visit RYK, meet political, religious leadership

Rahim Yar Khan - Two senior officials from the US Embassy, Nikhil Lakhanpal and Renaldo Ajala Burt visited Rahim Yar Khan on wednesday where they engaged in discussions with key government officials, political leaders, and religious scholars. During their visit, the delegation met with Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Musarrat Jabeen, and Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervez. Their discussions covered governance, regional development, and broader socio-economic issues. The US diplomats later held meetings with MNA , MPAs & representatives from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to exchange views on national politics and economic challenges. They sought insights into both parties’ perspectives on economic policies and discussed potential strategies for improvement. The delegation first visited the residence of PTI MPA Chaudhry Naeem Shafiq, where they met with MNA Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, MPAs Chaudhry Asif Majeed, Jam Amanullah, Dr. Faisal Jamil, and Chaudhry Sajjad Warraich, along with other party officials. Later, they held discussions with PPP MPA Habib-ur-Rehman Gopang and senior PPP leaders Javed Akbar Dhillon, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Warraich, Chaudhry Adil Zamir Bajwa, and Jam Mukhtar Ahmed. According to sources, the discussions were in-depth, with a particular focus on Pakistan’s economic situation. The US officials were keen to understand the economic policies of both parties and their recommendations for economic progress. As part of their visit, the delegation also toured Jamia Qadriya, a well-known religious seminary. They interacted with students and faculty, discussing the institution’s curriculum and the role of religious education in the country. During the visit, a student conversed with the diplomats in English, demonstrating his language skills and engaging in a brief discussion on education.