Sensational Abid Ali scores unbeaten double century

LAHORE - SNGPL’s carried his bat with an unbeaten 225 against Eshaal Associates as SNGPL posted 346 in their first innings on the second day of the ninth-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I on Wednesday.

Right-handed Test opener’s innings included 34 fours and one six. For Eshaal Associates, Asad Raza took four wickets for 88. At stumps, at the UBL Sports Complex, Eshaal Associates were 116 for five in 57 overs, with opener Abdur Rehman knitting a 148-ball 65, which included six boundaries.

At State Bank Stadium, OGDCL were bowled out for 431 in 111 overs in their first innings courtesy opening-day centuries by Sarwar Afridi and Raja Hamza against HEC. For HEC, 19-year old Fahad Amin impressed with the ball, securing his maiden first-class five-wicket haul (29-3-112-5). In turn, HEC were 231-6 in 61 overs when stumps were drawn. Mohammad Mohsin Khan (99, 136b, 14x4s) fell one run short of his century, while Ali Hamza Wasim (59, 126b, 8x4s) scored a half-century.

At NBP Sports Complex, resuming their innings at the overnight score of 18 for three, WAPDA were bundled out for 132 in 28 overs. Ayaz Tasawar fell four runs shy off his half century. Pacers Khurram Shahzad (11-4-37-4), Ubaid Shah (7-0-54-3) and Mir Hamza (10-1-29-2) shared nine wickets between them. In reply, wicketkeeper-batter Junaid Ali’s 112-ball 55 guided Ghani Glass to finish their second innings on 270 in 58 overs at stumps, setting WAPDA a 425-run target for victory.

Meanwhile, at the KCCA Stadium, an unbroken 183-run stand for the fourth wicket between Aqib Shah (122 not out, 252b, 12x4) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (95 not out, 137b, 5x4s, 4x6s) helped SBP score 364 for three against KRL. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of eight for no loss, SBP opening batters Imran Butt (29, 48b, 5x4s) and Mohammad Faizan (38, 43b, 4x4s, 2x6s) provided a 68-run start to the innings. Following their dismissals, captain Umar Amin contributed 61 off 89 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.