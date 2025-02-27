Sindh CM orders price control measures for Ramadan relief

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to regulate prices of daily-use items during the holy month of Ramadan to provide relief to the public.

Chairing a provincial cabinet meeting in Karachi, he emphasized strict action against artificial inflation, profiteering, and hoarding of essential goods. He warned that violators would face severe consequences as the government aims to ensure affordable prices for consumers during Ramadan.

In addition, the Chief Minister instructed officials to accelerate work on ongoing development projects across the province, stressing the importance of timely completion to benefit the people.