Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh CM orders price control measures for Ramadan relief

Sindh CM orders price control measures for Ramadan relief
Web Desk
8:01 PM | February 27, 2025
National

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to regulate prices of daily-use items during the holy month of Ramadan to provide relief to the public.

Chairing a provincial cabinet meeting in Karachi, he emphasized strict action against artificial inflation, profiteering, and hoarding of essential goods. He warned that violators would face severe consequences as the government aims to ensure affordable prices for consumers during Ramadan.

In addition, the Chief Minister instructed officials to accelerate work on ongoing development projects across the province, stressing the importance of timely completion to benefit the people.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025