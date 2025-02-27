Sindh govt to introduce 1,000 pink electric bikes for women

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a cabinet meeting, approved several key initiatives, including the procurement of 1,000 motorcycles exclusively for women to enhance their mobility.

The cabinet also approved the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for Karachi’s public transport system, along with immediate improvements to Keenjhar Lake and the KB Feeder to ensure water supply for the K-IV project.

bikes for women

The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department (T&MTD) is set to launch a program aimed at improving female mobility through sustainable transportation. As part of this initiative, 1,000 electric motorcycles will be allocated to women through an open and transparent balloting process.

The project, requiring Rs300 million in funding outside the budget, aims to provide women with an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and low-maintenance commuting option. The move is expected to promote independence, economic empowerment, and improved safety for female commuters while breaking gender stereotypes.

To ensure fair distribution, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) will procure the bikes through competitive bidding from multiple manufacturers. Eligible applicants must be permanent residents of Sindh, either students or working women, and will be restricted from selling the motorcycles for seven years.

Double-decker and electric buses for Karachi

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the procurement of 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses. The transport department will operate the double-decker buses along Shahrah-e-Faisal, allocating Rs3 billion for the project.

The new buses aim to improve public transport accessibility in the city and will operate on various routes to enhance commuting options for residents.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and other relevant officials.