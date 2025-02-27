Sindh govt to introduce new patrol police force for highways

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to introduce a new patrol police force for highways to enhance road safety and curb crime. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, where it was agreed to deploy a specialized police force to patrol major highways and roads connecting cities.

The main objective of patrol police force will be to ensure the safety and security of travelers on Sindh’s highways. The police force will be equipped with modern surveillance cameras and other necessary equipment to prevent and investigate crimes.