Sindh govt to provide free electric bikes to women

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to provide free electric bikes to women to ease their transportation during professional duties on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh Transport Department has proposed a plan to distribute electric bikes to women and has requested Rs300 million from the Sindh government.

The transport department has urged that this amount be allocated outside the regular budget.

According to the transport department, the electric bikes would be distributed to women through an open balloting system at no cost.

Sources indicate that the approval for this initiative will be sought from the provincial cabinet tomorrow.

Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

The Sindh government has called for a robust security plan to ensure public safety during the holy month of Ramazan, with an emphasis on coordination with Rangers Sindh and other relevant stakeholders. According to a news release on Wednesday, Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has instructed the police to review and categorize mosques, Imam Bargahs, seminaries, and open prayer venues by police range, district, and zone. He has urged the police to finalize the security plan and submit it for review promptly.

The minister stressed that the security strategy should be based on crime analysis within each police station’s jurisdiction, with a focus on highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal areas. Special attention is required for security during Taraweeh prayers, the Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the last ten nights of Ramazan, including Shab-e-Qadr.

Lanjar called for the deployment of additional police personnel, including commandos in sensitive areas, and urged for strict surveillance in collaboration with event organizers. The plan must include technical sweeps, intelligence gathering, snap checks, and patrolling, alongside increased security measures at key locations such as government buildings, consulates, and minority religious sites.

The minister also emphasized ongoing operations against crime and the arrest of fugitives as part of the Ramazan security efforts. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the security measures, which will be communicated to police personnel in detailed briefings.