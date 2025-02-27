Thursday, February 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SLA to host event on Sindhi Language Awareness

NEWS WIRE
February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will host an event titled “Sindhi Language, National Language: Activities and Accomplishments” tomorrow (February 28) at Dr Balouch Hall. The event is part of SLA’s efforts to declare February as Sindhi Language and National Language Awareness Month, aiming to promote the importance and significance of the Sindhi language. The Spokesperson SLA Saleem Jarwar informed on Wednesday that Sindhi Language Authority has celebrated February month as Sindhi Language awareness month in which  lovers of Sindhi language, literary, social and cultural organisations participated in fabulous movement and positively responded.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025