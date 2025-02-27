SLA to host event on Sindhi Language Awareness

HYDERABAD - The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will host an event titled “Sindhi Language, National Language: Activities and Accomplishments” tomorrow (February 28) at Dr Balouch Hall. The event is part of SLA’s efforts to declare February as Sindhi Language and National Language Awareness Month, aiming to promote the importance and significance of the Sindhi language. The Spokesperson SLA Saleem Jarwar informed on Wednesday that Sindhi Language Authority has celebrated February month as Sindhi Language awareness month in which lovers of Sindhi language, literary, social and cultural organisations participated in fabulous movement and positively responded.