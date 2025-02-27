Thursday, February 27, 2025
SPSC Examination Centre Issue

February 27, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been conducting various examinations across multiple centres since its inception. However, in its latest announcement, SPSC has designated Hyderabad as the sole examination centre for upcoming tests.

Previously, candidates had the option to appear in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Nawabshah, making the process more accessible for aspirants from different regions. The decision to restrict the examination centre to Hyderabad has placed an additional burden on unemployed candidates, who must now travel long distances amid skyrocketing inflation and rising transportation costs.

This move has sparked frustration among aspirants, who demand the restoration of multiple examination centres to ensure fair and accessible opportunities for all candidates across Sindh. The authorities must reconsider this decision to ease the difficulties faced by job seekers.

SARFRAZ HUSSAIN,

Sukkur.

