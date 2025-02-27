State of emergency declared after blackout plunges most of Chile into darkness

CHILE - Chile’s president has declared a state of emergency after an electricity blackout plunged most of the country into darkness on Tuesday, including the capital Santiago. The outage – in the middle of Chile’s summer, when temperatures in Santiago are around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) – has affected some 8 million homes, President Gabriel Boric said in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said 14 of the country’s 16 regions were impacted by the blackout, which began Tuesday afternoon. Internet and mobile phone services were down across much of the nation and parts of Santiago’s transport network was suspended, stranding commuters, as officials scrambled to restore power. By Wednesday, the government said that 90 percent of homes and businesses affected by the blackout had had their electricity restored, according to the Chilean National Electric Coordinator. But Chilean Interior Minister, Carolina Tohá, acknowledged in a news conference that the service still had ongoing problems and that 220,000 customers remain without power. She also added that 100 percent of public transport services had been restored, and that the state of emergency would be lifted later.

Tohá also said an investigation had been opened to establish what caused the outage. “One thing is the original failure that the company had (…) and another thing is how that system responds once the incident occurs.” The National Electrical Coordinator, Chile’s grid operator, earlier said a high-voltage backbone transmission line, that carries power from the Atacama Desert of northern Chile to Santiago in the country’s central valley, had been disrupted, leading to the blackout. It did not say what caused the disruption. The president said the state of emergency aimed to “guarantee the safety” of citizens as the outage may last into the night. Authorities also announced a curfew in effect from 10pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

Boric blamed the debacle on the electricity companies, saying “it is not tolerable” that millions of people have been affected.

“We are not going to let this pass and we are going to act firmly against companies that have not risen to the occasion. For this reason, all the necessary investigations will be carried out,” he said.

Tohá said hospitals, prisons and government buildings were switching to backup generators to keep essential services running and that the national gendarmerie force had been deployed on the streets, to maintain security and support the flow of traffic.

“Our first concern, and the reason for this announcement, is to ensure people’s safety,” she said. “Obviously, this was something no one planned for.”