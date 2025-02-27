‘Students & Al-Powered Future’ graduation ceremony concludes in SZABIST

LARKANA - SZABIST organized the 5th Leadership Conference- Graduation ceremony of 2024-2025, held under the auspices of SZABIST ZAB-ed with the theme “Students and AI-Powered Future” on Tuesday late night.

The conference emphasized the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and leadership. The leadership conference was continued for three days.

During the leadership conference-Graduation ceremony, students of 12th class of boys and girls presented their research papers, Fun gala, graduation certificates and high achievers got Shields received from notables.

On this occasion, Dr. Naveed Anwar, Associate Professor at Lahore Business School, stated that ZABIST is a unique institution that has made significant progress. The speeches of their students reflect their vast potential. He mentioned that they are stakeholders with aim to guide children toward research through AI, artificial intelligence, Chat, GPT, and graphic design. It enabling them to create their own income sources in the future beyond government jobs and providing them with more employment opportunities in Gulf countries. Dr Lubna Khalid, Executive Director of SZABIST ZAB-ed, in her address, said that they have introduced a system through which parents can monitor their child’s attendance, performance, and exam results from home via their mobile phones. The goal of this change is to reduce the burden of books on children and engage them in daily activities, including speech assignments and surprise tests, to help them avoid routine learning and naturally develop their abilities. She urged that successfully bridged the gap between traditional education and futuristic AI-powered learning, inspiring students and educators to embrace innovation and leadership in the digital era to cope with digital-age challenges.

“All of you graduates have the power to make a significant impact, to shape the future, and to leave an indelible mark on the world. As you leave this ceremony, carry the pride of your accomplishments, and the best wishes of those who have been part of your journey, “She said.

Principal SZABIST ZAB-ed College Larkana Faheem Ali Solangiand Dr. Lubna Khalid who extended their heartfelt congratulations to each student on their hard work, dedication, and pursuit of knowledge.

In the graduation Ceremony of Certificate awards, notable different Schools representatives from CAI house Karachi, Greenwich University, Smart School IBA Karachi, Lahore Business School, Beacon house Study Abroad and Large number of Students parents Faculty Staff participated in the event.

Earlier, the inauguration of this Leadership conference took place in Karachi on February 20, led by the First Lady and MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari. The event was attended by PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, and SZABIST ZAB Tech Executive Director Dr. Lubna Khalid. At the end, students enjoyed their last day of college with musical band with batch mates.