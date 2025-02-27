Traders observe shutterdown strike against auction of shops

Vehari - The Central Traders Association held a shutter-down strike and protest against the district administration and Municipal Committee authorities’ decision to auction 303 shops in the municipal corporation.

The traders rejected the auction and gathered at the district council to protest. Leaders of the traders, including Irshad Hussain Bhatti, Mian Sajid Asif, and Rao Ishaq Khan, Genral secretary Rao Khalil Alhmad. Mukhtar Ahmad Bhatti Aslam Madni Samran Sattar Sh Zafar Shahzad Mr Anwar Aaftab addressed the protesters, stating that they have been running businesses from these shops for decades and will not let the administration take away their livelihood.Despite the protests, the administration continued with the auction, receiving several bids. However, the Lahore High Court’s Multan bench intervened, ordering the administration to immediately establish a District Reassessment Committee to re-determine the rent of the shops and resolve the matter within 15 days. The court’s decision was welcomed by the traders, who thanked their lawyers, including Mehr Sher Bahadur Lak, Gulfam Haider Dhillon, and Imam Ismail.

The protest was attended by hundreds of traders, who chanted slogans in support of their demands. The traders’ leaders emphasized that they are willing to negotiate with the administration but will not compromise on their rights.