TTAP vows to proceed with restoration of rule of law moot

ISLAMABAD - The opposition alliance ‘Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) on Wednesday accused the government of pressuring a hotel management to revoke its permission for the second day of its two-day conference scheduled for the “restoration of rule of law in the country” but vowed to proceed with the moot. Addressing a press conference here, the senior leadership of the opposition alliance said the staff of the Legend Hotel had conveyed to them that they couldn’t not hold the conference for the second day (today). “The hotel management told us that people from intelligence agencies or local administration threatened to seal the premises besides imposing a fine of millions of rupees if they were allowed to hold the conference,” said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whose ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party is part of the coalition. Abbasi said the conference was meant to hold a talk on the country’s issues and the rule of law and the Constitution. He added that there was nothing against the state. “This is the country’s capital and today we have a government that is worried by the name of the Constitution,” he said, adding that a few hundred people attended the event on the first day. But the government could not bear this and threatened the management to cancel booking, he also said.

“We have decided that this conference will definitely take place today,” he said, adding that this was their constitutional right.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said they talked about strengthening the country, but the hotel administration came to them and said they were “under pressure to cancel the event.”

“We have told the staff to give us in writing on whose direction they have decided to cancel the booking,” he said. The opposition leader warned that he would knock at the doors of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi if the government placed hurdles in the conduct of the moot. He said that his party PTI in a recent meeting with the CJ had raised the matter of absence of rule of law in the country and the incident was a living example of this claim.

The TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai while speaking on his turn said the alliance has announced a fight against unconstitutional and undemocratic forces. “We will fight this battle in a democratic manner,” he added.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said they would resist if the government disallowed them to hold the dialogue.