To be an enemy of America can be dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal. This quote, often attributed to Henry Kissinger, aptly describes the hollowing out of Ukraine unfolding today. Once a cultural sibling of Russia, Belarus, and the Baltic states, Ukraine was flipped in 2014 through a colour revolution. The desire of Ukrainians to be closer to the European Union was exploited to install a new government.

Since then, Ukraine has been on a steady decline. A decade later, it has lost significant territory, its major economic centres, and much of its industrial capacity. It has also lost hundreds of thousands of people—an entire generation wiped out.

Now, with Donald Trump back in office, Ukraine is set to lose yet another asset: its rare earth minerals. Trump seeks to leverage these resources as bargaining chips in a potential peace deal, extracting whatever benefits the United States can from the war-torn nation.

Long before the government stepped in, the vultures of American capitalism had already begun circling Ukraine’s remains. Private equity firms such as BlackRock and Vanguard have been buying up decimated farms, industries, and land, hoping to turn today’s cheap purchases into tomorrow’s profits. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky, once celebrated as a heroic symbol of resistance—honoured by the U.S. Congress, European governments, and the pages of prestige magazine—now stands alone, discarded once his usefulness has waned.

This is a familiar pattern. The United States elevates a vassal nation with promises of unwavering support, only to abandon it once its strategic purpose has been served. Other nations—Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Poland—may soon realise they are on the same path.