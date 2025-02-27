Unarmed Leader of Pashtuns

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan, was born on February 6, 1890, in the village of Utmanzai in Charsadda district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He received his early education at Edward Memorial Mission High School in Peshawar. Like many young men of his time, he initially considered a career in the military. Encouraged by his employer, Barani Kaka, he applied to join the British-led Indian Army as a commissioned officer in the Guides Corps. His request was accepted, but before formally joining, he visited the training centre—an experience that would change the course of his life. There, he witnessed the appalling treatment of Indian officers, who were beaten for the slightest mistakes and treated no better than slaves. That moment of realisation led him to abandon his military aspirations and instead dedicate his life to the service of his people.

In 1929, Bacha Khan founded the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement (The Servants of God), a political and social reform movement committed to nonviolent resistance against British rule. The movement’s members, famously known as the Red Shirts due to their red attire, sacrificed greatly for their cause. Their most tragic moment came in 1930 when British forces arrested Bacha Khan, sparking a protest at Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. The British opened fire on the unarmed demonstrators, killing around 200 people—a massacre that remains one of the darkest episodes of colonial oppression in the subcontinent.

Bacha Khan’s commitment to nonviolence earned him the title of the ‘Frontier Gandhi,’ a reflection of his close friendship with Mahatma Gandhi and their shared philosophy of peaceful resistance. However, his vision extended beyond political struggle; he saw education as the key to liberating the Pashtuns from their social and economic backwardness. He believed that outdated customs and a lack of education hindered progress, and he worked tirelessly to change that. Recognising how the British had manipulated religious leaders to suppress dissent, Bacha Khan sought to counter this by establishing schools across the North-Western Frontier Province (NWFP), ensuring that future generations had access to knowledge and critical thinking.

Bacha Khan was also a fierce advocate for women’s rights, challenging the deep-seated patriarchal norms that marginalised women in Pashtun society. He condemned practices that excluded women from social and political spaces, famously stating, “If you wish to know how civilized a culture is, look at how they treat their women.” In a society where even progressive voices hesitated to speak out on women’s rights, his stance was revolutionary. His unwavering resistance to colonial rule came at a heavy price. He spent a staggering 37 years in prison—longer than Nelson Mandela—both under British rule and later under successive Pakistani governments. In his autobiography, My Life and Struggle, he lamented that his time in Pakistani jails was even more brutal than under the British, an indictment of the very state he had fought to free from colonial rule.

Bacha Khan’s loyalty to the idea of a united India set him apart from many of his contemporaries. His Khudai Khidmatgar Movement was closely aligned with the Indian National Congress, and he participated in its political activities. The relationship soured, however, when Congress leaders, including his close friend Gandhi, supported the partition plan without consulting him. Heartbroken, he remarked, “You have thrown us to the wolves.” His deep disappointment with the new reality of South Asia was evident until his final days.

He passed away on January 20, 1988, at the age of 97 in Peshawar. Honouring his last wish, he was buried in Jalalabad, Afghanistan—a powerful symbol of his transnational Pashtun identity.

Our history books, frozen in selective memory, have sidelined a man who embodied peace, resistance, and reform. He was not just a nationalist or a political leader; he was a secularist, an educationist, and a feminist before the term gained mainstream recognition. His love for his people and his unwavering belief in nonviolence remain an enduring legacy. The question is—will we ever truly acknowledge it?

Pashtana Murad

The writer is a student of Political Science.